Awareness on road safety created

Kagaznagar: Motor Vehicle Inspector G Mohan has called for public co-operation and strict adherence to traffic regulations to tackle the alarming rise in road accidents.

As part of the National Road Safety Month and the “Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan” campaign, an awareness session on road safety was organised near the Kagaznagar RTC Bus Stand for auto and trolley drivers on Wednesday. Addressing the session, MVI Mohan highlighted that road accidents are primarily caused by human negligence, result-ing in the loss of countless lives across the country. He stressed that driving under the influence of alcohol is one of the leading causes of accidents and advised drivers to strict-ly avoid it.

He warned that strict action is being taken against those caught driving under influence of alcohol. Mohan urged everyone to work together to establish a road accident-free society.