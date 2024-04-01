Awareness programs should be conducted through sweep to ensure hundred percent vote registration, District Additional Collector, Kumar Deepak

Nagarkurnool: On Monday morning, a review meeting was held with officials of the concerned department on the sweep core committee under the chairmanship of the district collector in the collectorate meeting hall. During the sweep core committee meeting, Additional Collector of the district, Kumar Deepak, said that sweep programs will be undertaken in four constituencies of the district. In order for the youth to register 100% vote, every student who has completed 18 years of age should be registered as a voter through a sweep and must go to the polling center to vote. He suggested that the departments should work in coordination to increase the voting percentage.

The sweep operation in the district should be implemented in an armed manner. The district election officer and collector said that widespread publicity should be given to the people on the right to vote and awareness programs should be conducted to make people aware of the importance of voting. Broadcasting can be done through social media to create awareness about the right to vote. It is suggested to set up flexi and hoardings. He said that the documents of intent should be sent in high schools and colleges.









They want to carry out a wide campaign through messages about the right to vote. He said that teams will be formed for the sweep program in each constituency. He said that the percentage of voting in rural areas is low and plans should be made to overcome it. He said that awareness programs should be undertaken to increase voting percentage in urban areas. Programs should be undertaken to make people aware of the right to vote at every intersection. He said that the right to vote is equal to everyone in the country and equal freedom and rights have been enshrined in the constitution. In this meeting, Sweep Nodal Officer Chinna Obulesh, Zilla Parishad Work Management Officer Deva Sahayam, DEO Govindarajulu, DPO Krishna, District Women and Child Welfare Department Officer Rajeshwari and officials of various departments participated.