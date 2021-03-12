Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav fete to commence today

Adarsh Nagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently instructed the officials concerned to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' in a grand manner all over the State as nationwide celebrations were planned by the Centre to commemorate the 75 years of the country's independence.

He sanctioned Rs 25 crores for the celebrations which are to take place from March 12to August 15. He said that tributes would be paid for the freedom fighters and martyrs. The national flag would be unfurled at 75 important locations in the State."

The Chief Minister decided that the inaugural programmes would be held at Public Gardens in Hyderabad and Police Grounds in Warangal on March 12. The CM will take part in the inaugural function at Public Gardens as chief guest, while Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would be the chief guest at the programme to be organised in Warangal on the same day.

The CM said that in the inaugural programmes, the national flag would be hoisted followed by the police march-past and balloon release.