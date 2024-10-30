Live
- Traders down shutters in Old City over Narsinghanand’s remarks
- Surya urges JPC chief to invite K’taka farmers to discuss land dispute with Waqf Board
- Bahujan Samaj Party appoints new leaders in Malakpet constituency
- Kerala Govt to foot hospital bills of people injured in temple fire
- MP wild elephant deaths: Toll touches 7 as 3 more die, two still critical
- Netas wake up! vote bank’s life span under threat
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh begins 2-day Arunachal visit, to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang
- Maha polls: 7,995 candidates file 10,905 nomination papers for 288 Assembly seats
- 5 hacked to death in clash between 2 nomadic groups in Odisha; 5 abducted
- BJP pays rich tributes to Sardar Patel on Ekta Diwas
Just In
Babli Project gates closed
Highlights
As per the Supreme Court’s directive, the Babli project gates in Maharashtra were lowered by a three-member committee.
Nizamabad:As per the Supreme Court’s directive, the Babli project gates in Maharashtra were lowered by a three-member committee.
This annual ritual aims to control water flow from the upstream Sriramsagar project. The gates were closed at 11 AM, and by evening, all 14 gates will be fully shut. Only one gate may be opened to release excess water if heavy floods occur upstream. Otherwise, the gates will remain closed until March 1. The committee included SE Srinivas Rao from Sriramsagar Project, EE Bun Sod from Nanded, CWC EE Venkateswarlu, SRSP EE Chakrapani, DEE Ganesh, AEE Ravi, and CWC member Satish Kumar.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS