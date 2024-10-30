Babli Project gates closed

Nizamabad:As per the Supreme Court’s directive, the Babli project gates in Maharashtra were lowered by a three-member committee.

This annual ritual aims to control water flow from the upstream Sriramsagar project. The gates were closed at 11 AM, and by evening, all 14 gates will be fully shut. Only one gate may be opened to release excess water if heavy floods occur upstream. Otherwise, the gates will remain closed until March 1. The committee included SE Srinivas Rao from Sriramsagar Project, EE Bun Sod from Nanded, CWC EE Venkateswarlu, SRSP EE Chakrapani, DEE Ganesh, AEE Ravi, and CWC member Satish Kumar.