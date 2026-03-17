BAC finalises Budget session schedule

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly has decided to hold the budget session till March 31. After a three-day debate on the Governor address, the budget will be presented on March 20 and the debate on budget will be from March 23 to 26.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly has decided to conduct the Budget Session until March 31. After a three-day debate on the Governor’s address, the Budget will be presented on March 20, and the debate on the Budget will be held from March 23 to 26.

In the BAC meeting at the Speaker’s chambers, representatives of parties discussed the schedule of the Budget session. On March 17 and 18, a debate is scheduled to take place on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address.

The State Government is set to present the Budget in the Assembly on March 20. On March 31, a debate on the Appropriation Bill is scheduled. Holidays for the Assembly are to be declared for the festivals of Ugadi, Ramzan and Sri Rama Navami.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Dudilla Sridhar Babu and Whip Beerla Ilaiah attended the BAC meeting. From the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, T Harish Rao and KP Vivek were present. Aleti Maheshwar Reddy represented the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Akbaruddin Owaisi from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao from the Communist Party of India also participated in the meeting.

A few bills would also be tabled in the budget session. The agenda of the bills will be presented in the House soon.