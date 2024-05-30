Ban plastic completely in Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest - Collector Uday Kumar

In a meeting held in the video conference hall of the Collectorate on Thursday, the Collector said that the Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest should be made completely plastic-free and people should be made aware of it.

The animals in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest are being harmed by single-use plastic covers, so the entire forest area should be made plastic-free. As the Nagar Kurnool to Srisailam road passes through the Nallamalla forest, commuters are urged to think of an alternative to not using plastic items.

It is advised to use non-plastic items in place of plastic water bottles, steel water bottles but water bottles with bottles and use bags made of gunny as carry bags or paper bags. Officials have set up check posts to ensure that passengers do not carry plastic covers.

Officials have been asked to speed up the evacuation of villages under Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest ordered. District Additional Collector Kumar Deepak, Forest Department, Panchayat Raj Department Pollution Control Board Endowment officials participated in this meeting.