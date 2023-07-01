Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns police arrests in Dharmapuri

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the State government and police for failing to implement the law in force related to cow slaughter. But, police for filing cases against those agitating for its implementation in Dharmapuri.

Sanjay Kumar said that a local corporator had killed a cow in public view on the occasion of the Bakrid festival in gross violation of the cow slaughter laws in force. The police did not bother when some people complained about the incident. Taking exception to the laxity of the police to enforce the law in force when people agitated, they were arrested, and cases were filed against them. “it is a gross injustice,” he called.

He said the people of Dharmapuri had voluntarily observed a bandh on Thursday in protest against the corporator’s illegal act. But the police have not only created fear among those observing Bandh but also arrested them. It is an intolerable act on the part of the police who have not only failed to implement the law but also foisting cases against those demanding to implement the same, he alleged.

The MP said it shows the inefficiency on the part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s government for not implementing the law which clearly says that cow slaughter is a punishable crime according to law. Also, CM KCR who have been repeatedly claimed himself a real Hindu did not respond to the incident, he asked.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the non-bailable cases against innocent people and those arrested for demanding the implementation of the law in force. He asked the government for an unconditional release of those arrested.