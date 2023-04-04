Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands Sabitha's scalp over class 10 paper leak

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, called for the resignation of the State's education minister, P Sabita Indra Reddy, following the alleged paper leak of the Class 10 Telugu subject in Vikarabad. In a statement, he strongly criticised the Telangana government for failing to conduct even Class 10 examinations without any question paper leaks.

He blamed the K Chandrashekar Rao government for the question paper leak and accused the government of deliberately allowing the leaks to benefit certain corporate and private schools. He expressed concern for the students who were already under immense pressure to perform well in their exams and said that this would only add to their stress.

He demanded that the government seek legal advice to ensure justice for the affected students and ensure that the remaining examinations are conducted in a peaceful and fool-proof manner. He urged the students not to feel discouraged and to write their exams with a calm and composed mind.