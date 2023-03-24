Bandi Sanjay Kumar terms KCR's visit to rain-hit areas political stunt

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit to inspect the crop damage as a political stunt.

He said on Wednesday that the BRS chief who had not visited crop damages for the past eight years is taking a tour to visit the damaged crops and pouring his heart out since it is an election year.

He called the Rs 10,000 per acre compensation announced by the chief minister an eyewash as it is not enough even to meet the investment farmers made.

Sanjay said that the initial crop damage is pegged at 5 lakh acres from various quarters including the leaders of farmers' associations. The agriculture and revenue department officials are not seen visiting the crop-damaged areas in the state to assess the extent of the damage. Yet, CM KCR has announced that crops have been damaged on 2.28 lakh acres. Further, the government has not even prepared to receive representations from the farmers instead the farmer's leaders were put under house arrest.

Taking strong exception to CM KCR's alleged remarks of asking for financial assistance from the Centre is a waste, he said, it is shame on the part of the BRS chief to make such statements without sending even a report to the Centre on the same.

He charged that the State government has failed to implement the Fasal Bhima Yojana to cover the crop damages fearing it might bring a good image to the BJP.

"Every time CM KCR has been throwing mud on the Centre to cover up his inefficiency. What will he do remain as the chief minister if everything is done by the Centre," he asked.

Further, it is unfortunate that the left parties which should fight on the side of farmers are praising the BRS government. He claimed that it was due to the unrelenting fight of the BJP that CM KCR brought from his Pragati Bhavan and Farmhouse to the Dharna Chowk and to the agriculture fields.

He demanded the state government end blaming the Centre and call for a report on the actual extent of crop damage and pay compensation to the farmers based on damage.

Similarly, he asked the chief minister to implement a comprehensive crop insurance scheme keeping in view the long-term interests of the farmers in the State.