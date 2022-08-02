Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s 3rd phase of Sangrama yatra begins at Yadadri today

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is to kick start his third phase of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' on Tuesday at Yadadri at 7 am. Addressing a joint media conference here on Monday, State BJP vice-president and chairman of the yatra, vice-chairman Kummari Sankar and party spokesperson J Sangappa said Bandi will move in a convey from the State office. He will be welcomed at Uppal and Ghadkesar by the local party leaders and cade.

From there, he will reach Yadadri and perform special puja to Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy,and address a public meeting. Party national, State and local leaders will address the meeting till 2 pm. He will admit those joining the party. The yatra will be flagged-off; it will reach Basavapur at 7 pm, touching villages en route.

The leaders said 200 participants in the yatra will march with the tricolor. The Quit India Day will be celebrated on August 9 at Gundrampally. They recalled that on August 9 Mahatma Gandhi had given a call for the British to leave the country. Similarly, the Maqbool group of Razakars killed 200 people and dumped them in an open well near a local mosque. That apart, the Handloom Day will be celebrated as part of the yatra. The birthday of Sardar Sarvai Papanna will be celebrated at Khilaspur, they said.

Reacting to the announcement of 'Chenetha Bhima' by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, the leaders said the scheme had been announced at Salapalli a year back (Huzurabad by-election). saying it would help thousands of weaver in the State by providing insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. KTR's announcement had come in the backdrop of the Karimnagar MP's announcement to launch a Statewide agitation along with weavers, from August 7, to demand delivery on the CM's promise.

"Against the backdrop of a possible Munugodu by-election and Bandi's warning, what had already been announced by KCR is once again announced by KTR. How many times do they announce the same scheme", the leaders asked. "However, BJP welcomes the announcement; but, it should not remain an empty promise and go the Dalita Bandhu way", they said, cautioning that the party would revive its fight if the government fails to implement it. Besides, they demanded extension of the Chenetha Bhima to weavers who died during the year since it was announced by KCR.