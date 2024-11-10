Bandi Sanjay lauds ‘Jitender Reddy’ movie

Karimnagar : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with BJP workers and ABVP leaders watched the movie ‘Jitender Reddy’ at Mamta Theater in Karimnagar on Saturday. He congratulated the film hero Rakesh Varre, the director, producers and members of the film unit who met him on this occasion.

Later speaking to the media along with the film unit he said he is happy for getting a chance to watch Tiger Jitender Reddy’s movie. “If one activist sacrificed his life, hundreds of activists are born. Thousands of activists were born with Jitender Reddy’s martyrdom. No activist was ever afraid of Naxalites even if they knew they would kill them,” he said.

“It is a great thing to make the history of such a great person into a movie. It is a movie that shows the history of Jitender Reddy as an inspiration to many activists and people. Everyone who has good ideas, who is working for the country and for dharma, should watch Jitender Reddy’s movie,” said Bandi.

Later, speaking to the media, he lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for going to Maharashtra while claiming that he is implementing the promises given to the people of Telangana.

He asked the CM has the guts to take up padayatra explaining the implementation of promises to the people such as loan waiver and six guarantees in Telangana.

“It is a shame for the CM to go to Maharashtra and tell blatant lies without implementing any of the promises. BJP will also expose the Congress government in Telangana in Maharashtra,” he said.