Bandi Sanjay slams Congress, BRS and AIMIM over Mayor poll conspiracy

Karimnagar: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that the Congress, BRS and AIMIM had conspired to prevent the BJP from winning the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in Karimnagar, claiming that their “anti-democratic tactics” had been exposed before the public.

Addressing the media in Karimnagar, he accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of being part of the alleged conspiracy. He questioned why the Congress, BRS and AIMIM had “joined hands to mock democracy” despite lacking the required numbers. According to him, Congress won 14 seats, AIMIM secured 3 and BRS 9, taking their combined tally to 26 — short of the majority mark.

Sanjay stated that even though the BJP had won 30 seats and enjoyed the support of Independent members, attempts were made over two days to defeat the party.

He alleged that from the Chief Minister to Ministers and leaders of Congress, BRS and AIMIM, several efforts were made to prevent the BJP from securing the mayoral post.

He claimed that the rival parties feared that a BJP victory in the Karimnagar mayoral election would pave the way for the party’s rise to power in the State.

However, he asserted that the BJP, with public support and “divine blessings”, thwarted the alleged conspiracies and secured the post.

Recalling his political journey, Sanjay said he felt happier than when he was first elected as a corporator in 2005, as the BJP had now won the mayoral post in Karimnagar. He said the party would focus on the development of the town, adding that “politics is only until elections”.

The Union Minister further stated that the BJP would continue its fight against the Congress government until its “six guarantees” were implemented.

He said Karimnagar would become the centre of the BJP’s political campaign under the leadership of State BJP president Ramachandra Rao.

Sanjay thanked BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support. He also acknowledged the cooperation of senior BJP leaders, including G. Kishan Reddy, K. Laxman and D. K. Aruna, as well as party workers from other districts who campaigned in Karimnagar.