Bandi Sanjay visits home of injured BJP activist

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the family of Nanduraj, a Dalit activist injured in the recent attack on the BJP state office. Bandi Sanjay met Nanduraj at his residence in Bahadurpura, located in the Old City, to inquire about his health condition. Nanduraj explained that he had sustained a head injury and received medical treatment. The Minister also sought details about the attack incident and wished Nanduraj a speedy recovery.

Later, speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay made a strong statement:

“Congress leaders in the state are blatantly resorting to violence. Despite attacking BJP workers in broad daylight with iron rods, stones, eggs, and sticks, the police remain mere spectators, which is shameful. The incident clearly shows that the Congress government is encouraging these attacks. Unable to tolerate BJP's continuous exposure of its corruption and misdeeds, the Congress has orchestrated these assaults.

Governments are supposed to work for the protection of people. But how appropriate is it for the government and the police machinery to encourage such attacks?" he questioned.

He further stated BJP is a party of workers who sacrifice their lives for the people, the nation, and dharma. “There is no question of fearing these attacks by Congress mobs. Our workers' patience should not be mistaken for weakness. If our workers decide, Gandhi Bhavan won’t have foundations left. Congress leaders won’t be able to step out.

Let this be remembered. BJP will not bow to Congress leaders' attacks and threats. We will continue to expose the failures of the state government to the public and fight until justice is served to the people”, he added.