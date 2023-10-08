Live
Just In
Bandla denies his candidature from Congress party in next elections, says will work for party
Tollywood Film producer Bandla Ganesh has clarified that he will not be contesting as an MLA in the upcoming Telangana elections. This statement comes in response to the campaign going on that he would be contesting as a candidate for the Congress party from the Kukatpally seat. Bandla Ganesh took to Twitter to address the issue.
He stated that he is not contesting as an MLA in this election although TPCC President Revanth Reddy gave him an opportunity. Bandla said he is not aspiring for the ticket and opined that his wish is to make Congress party to come to power in Telangana. He said he will work towards that.
"My mission this time is to ensure that the Congress party comes to power and will works towards it under the leadership of Revanth Reddy," Bandla Ganesh said. It is worth mentioning that Bandla Ganesh had campaigned for the Congress party in the previous election.