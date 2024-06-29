Bankers should contribute to the achievement of the government's goals - District Collector Jitesh V. Patil

District Collector Jitesh V. has asked bankers to cooperate by providing timely loans to the concerned communities as part of achieving the goals set by the government. Patil said.

District Collector Jitesh V. in the meeting hall of the IDOC office on Saturday. Bankers in the district, DistDCC, DLRC held a review meeting with officials on disbursement of loans to farmers, recovery of loans of Swashakti Sanghas, PM Swanidhi loans, formation of FPOs and other issues. The District Collector said that the officials said that till the end of the current year's crop loan target of 2710 crores, Rs.1400.24 crores have been provided.

Bank wise collector on the issue of disbursement of farmer loansreviewed. The collector inquired about the reasons behind the low crop loan disbursements by HDFC Bank and ICICI. The Collector said that farmers should be made aware of the issue of renewing their loans and bankers should organize special camps in coordination with the officials of the district agriculture department.

Raitubandhu, Rythu Bima, Prime Minister Kisan Samman funds cannot be deposited for crop loans, saidThe collector suggested that bankers must follow the rules.

The collector ordered to take steps to provide the loan proposals pending in the district to the bankers and grant them quickly.

The Collector suggested that the District Rural Development Officer should take steps to provide the group details to the bankers in rural areas immediately. Details of Mepma teams in cities also to banksThe collector said that steps should be taken so that the loans are sanctioned.

Collector directed to pay attention to the recovery of NPA loans of Swashakti Sanghas in rural and urban areas of the district. Collector advised the bankers to take initiative in providing employment to the youth. To create awareness among the people about the schemes and subsidies provided by the government, so thatCollector said to generate income for people. The Collector told the bankers to support their development in this tribal-dominated district by granting necessary loans for vegetable cultivation, nurseries, cold storage and agricultural implements to facilitate farming. The Collector said DRDA, Agriculture Department and bankers should focus on this.

ThenDistrict Loan Plan Book 2024-25 related to NABARD was unveiled.

District Rural Development Officer Vidya Chandana, Lead Bank Manager Ram Reddy, District Welfare Officer Sanjeeva Rao, District Horticulture Officer Suryanarayana, ADA Ravi, Reserve Bank of India LDO Pridvi, Sujith Kumar DDM NABARD, various bank managers, concerned District Officers, etcParticipated