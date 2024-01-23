Barrelakka to contest LS polls from this constituency

Congress leader Mallu Ravi has also decided to contest from this constituency, which means Barrelakka will have a tough fight with Congress in power in Telangana

Barrelakka alias Karne Sirisha became popular overnight after making a video about unemployment problem. With that, she got a huge following on social media. After completing her degree, she struggled to find a job. After her video became popular, she decided to step in the assembly to solve the problems of the people. Contested from Kolhapur seat in Telangana elections.

Many people supported Barrelakka. Nominate as an independent candidate. She also did extensive publicity. Barrelakka, who contested from Kolhapur seat, lost. She got almost 6000 thousand votes. But her craze has increased tremendously. Barrelakka's name made the headlines again during the election. Millions of followers have increased on social media. They appreciated her courage and some helped financially.

It seems that Barrelakka, who suffered defeat in the Assembly elections, is now gearing up for the Parliament elections. Barrelakka, who is determined to be in politics anyway, is now ready to contest as an MP. Barrelakka said that she will contest from Nagarkurnool this time. Barrelakka said that this time, keeping in mind the lessons taught by the assembly elections, she will step forward. And we have to see what kind of result will she receive in Parliament Elections.