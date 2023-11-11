BC leader will become CM if BJP comes to power: Bandi Sanjay

Sircilla: Congress and BRS candidates are corrupt, if given a chance to BJP, a poor leader without any corruption charges will become CM and people to think and vote for the BJP, said the party National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bandi Sanjay participated in the rally held after Rani Rudrama Devi filed nomination papers as Sircilla as the BJP candidate on Friday. He said that Congress leader A Revanth Reddy, who was caught with Rs 50 lakhs buying MLA and KCR who sold MP tickets are both the same. The shadow CM Sircilla is boasting that he has developed the constituency. Sircilla is drowning and the collector office is drowning for a small volume of rain.





During KCR’s rule, his son was the shadow CM and the police even attack the BJP leaders who are being questioned, cases are filed. BJP is in the hearts of people, he said. KCR family is looting the Telangana State. The national leadership of the BJP ordered the liberation of the people of Telangana. That is why I fought on behalf of 50 lakh unemployed people, went to jail and protested on behalf of 40 lakh farmers. Went to jail fighting on behalf of employees who lost their lives due to non-payment of salaries and GO 317, Bandi Sanjay said.

He questioned KTR to tell how many people are employed in Sircilla, how many people were given unemployment benefits and how many farmers’ loans were written off. BRS is not digesting BJP decision to make a BC leader the Chief Minister. KCR insults BCs saying that quality is more important than caste. Does that mean BCs don’t have quality, he said.