BC leaders demand 42% reservation

Mahabubnagar : BC community leaders staged a protest on Saturday, accusing the Congress party of manipulating the recent caste census to underrepresented Backward Classes (BCs). Led by BC Bahujan Rajyadhikara Sami-thi President Maitri Yadayya, the leaders submitted a petition at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, demand-ing 42% reservation for BCs.

Speaking to the media, Yadaiah alleged that Congress had deliberately reduced the BC population count, calling it a politically motivated conspiracy. He expressed concern that even after Telangana’s formation, BCs continue to face historical injustices, with powerful communities dominating governance while weaker sections remain marginalized.

Criticizing political parties for treating BCs as a mere vote bank, he accused them of using welfare schemes to lure BCs while denying them fair representation in education and employment. He further claimed that globalisation and political interference are eroding BCs’ traditional occupations, forcing them into labor jobs and migration.

Mettukadi Prabhakar Mudiraj, District President of the Mudiraj Sangham, lashed out at Congress lead-ers for failing to support journalist-activist Teenmaar Mallanna when he was questioned. He warned that if the Congress does not rectify the caste census and ensure constitutional reservation for BCs, the party will face consequences in the upcoming local body elections.

Shivanna, District President of the Rajaka Reservation Committee, condemned the alleged underre-porting of BCs in the census, calling it a ‘grave injustice.’ He asserted that BCs will respond through their votes, proving their numerical strength in the elections.

Other community leaders, including Korivi Krishnaswamy and Patel Rakesh, reminded the Congress that BCs had played a key role in bringing down the previous BRS government. They cautioned that any ne-glect of BC concerns could prove costly for the ruling party.

Bukka Mohan Babu, a BRS leader, criticised Congress for manipulating the census data to downplay BC representation. He warned that if BCs unite, they could challenge the dominance of the Reddy commu-nity in the upcoming elections.

Teenmaar Mallanna’s supporters, led by Ravi, demanded a re-survey of the caste census, questioning why a review of the figures was being opposed. They urged BC leaders to stand by Mallanna in ensuring accurate representation.

Several BC community leaders, including Kadiri Anjayya, Madiwala Nagesh, Ravi Kumar, and Balraj, par-ticipated in the protest.