Bengal gram purchase centre inaugurated

Nizamabad: Salura Primary Agriculture Cooperative president Alle Janardhan said that if farmers bring Bengal gram of average quality for sale, they will get MSP of Rs 5,335 per quintal.

The Bengal gram purchase center under the auspices of NAFED and TS Markfed was inaugurated by Alle Janardhan, president, on the premises of Salura Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he asked the farmers to bring quality Bengal gram without resorting to middlemen and get government support price of Rs 5,335 per quintal. He said that it is the BRS government which provides free electricity and irrigation water to farmers.

He said that the Chief Minister has given courage to the farmers by providing 'Rythu Bandhu' and 'Rythu Bhima'. He expressed special thanks to Bodan MLA Shakeel Amer and Markfed Chairman Mara Gangareddy for setting up the Bengal gram purchase centre. Sarpanches Bhuiyan Chandrakala Rajappa, Lakshmi, ADA Santosh, PAC directors Sangepu Bhumaiah, G Hotlappa, B Devender Patel, farmers Kanne Ramesh, Limbaiah, Kanne Sai Reddy, Budde Laxman, Ilthepu Ramesh, Bande Shivraj, Viresh Kumar, Kandimal Gangadhar, Kanne Ashok, MD Qadir and Sangh CEO B Baswant Rao Patel AEO Aparna Sangh and staff were present on the occasion.