Bhadrachalam: ASP Rajesh Chandra inspects security arrangements

Top slug----Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations

Bhadrachalam: Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra inspected the arrangements for the Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations here at Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

The celebrations will commence from December 27 and come to an end on January 16. The ASP inspected the security arrangements and discussed the safety measures taken with the temple officials.

Rajesh Chandra examined the temple premises, Kalyana mandapam and Mada streets. Speaking on the occasion, he said they have made tight security arrangements for the festival.





