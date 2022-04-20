Bhoiguda fire mishap: Godown owner held

Hyderabad: The Gandhinagar police on Tuesday night arrested D Sampath, owner of Shravan Traders, the scrap godown in Bhoiguda, where a massive fire broke out last month killing 12 migrant workers from Bihar.

The police said Sampath was earlier booked under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Ever since the incident took place, he had been absconding and could not be traced. Special teams were formed to nab him. Based on credible inputs and advanced investigation techniques, he was arrested when he came to his residence to collect his luggage.

"As soon as Sampath arrived at his residence, we were alerted.We nabbed him and sent him to judicial custody," said the police.

It can be recalled that 11 persons who were sleeping in two rooms on the first floor of the scrap warehouse were charred to death when the fire broke out allegedly due to a short-circuit. The death toll rose to 12 with the lone survivor Prem Kumar succumbing to burns while undergoing treatment on Saturday.