Bhu Bharati Implementation: 61 applications received on day 1

Wanaparthy: In the context of selecting Gopalpet as the pilot mandal for conducting the Bhu Bharati Act implementation, conferences were held on Monday in Chennuru and Jayanna Thirumalapur villages. District Collector Adarsh Surabhi visited Jayanna Thirumalapur and inspected the conference being conducted at the village secretariat. He reviewed the total number of applications received and the types submitted.

According to Tahsildar Pandu 61 applications were received – 36 from Chennuru and 25 from Jayanna Thirumalapur.

The applications included: succession: 18, missing survey: 2, pending mutation: 1, digital signature: 1, extent variation: 2, name correction: 5, Part B: 1, assigned patta: 3, others: 28 The Collector emphasised the need to resolve as many applications as possible on the spot and instructed notices related to succession cases be issued immediately. He directed that a Mee-Seva staff member be stationed with a system to quickly process the family members’ supporting documents. RDO Subrahmanyam, tahsildar Raju, DT Tilak Reddy, and other revenue staff accompanied the collector.