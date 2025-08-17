Bhupalapally on red alert: Collector inspects

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma inspected the flooding of the Moranchaapalli stream along with irrigation officials on Saturday. On this occasion, the Collector advised that, in view of the stream’s surge, both the public and officials should remain vigilant.

With a red alert already in force, he urged machinery teams and residents to stay on high alert. He instructed all relevant departments to respond immediately and carry out rescue operations the moment any emergency arises.

He recommended carefully forecasting the flood situation in advance and issuing early warnings to the public. Following the weather department’s advice, he ordered that staff remain available at their workstations and oversee rescue measures across the district until Sunday.

A 24-hour control room has been set up in the District Collector’s office; its number is 90306 32608.

He stressed that in areas where roads are inundated, strict restrictions should be enforced to prevent travel.

He made it clear that revenue, police, and panchayat raj personnel must closely supervise barricade installations and implement traffic‐control measures.