Congress high command to take final decision on CM’s post: Rajanna

Former minister and senior Congress MLA K.N. Rajanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said on Monday that the party high command will decide on any changes in the leadership in the state, asserting that Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar is unlikely to become the Chief Minister.

“Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister is unlikely. I have already said that if he becomes Chief Minister, I won’t be part of the cabinet. That question will arise only if he becomes CM. I’m still in Congress. The party hasn’t done anything to me, but some people have conspired against me,” he said.

Rajanna had openly challenged Shivakumar and later got sacked from the cabinet following his statement contradicting the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s stand on the voter fraud issue.

He further said he's still active in politics and denied rumours of joining another political party.

His statement came after Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra said that his father would complete the term.

“Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement is his personal view. Siddaramaiah can’t intimidate the high command, and the high command won’t abandon him,” he maintained.

Regarding the choice of Home Minister G. Parameshwara for the CM post, Rajanna said that the post of Chief Minister shouldn’t be given to someone just because he is a Dalit.

He said that Parameshwara led the party to victory in 2013, and his contribution is significant.

Responding to Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna's statement that Rajanna should clarify which party he's in, Rajanna said that he has been in Congress for 15 years, saying that Balakrishna can make whatever silly statements he wants.

Balakrishna is a staunch supporter of Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reacting to his son Yathindra’s statement, maintained that he would abide by whatever decision the high command takes.

Earlier, responding to questions on the leadership tussle within the ruling Congress party, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, stated that those predicting a change in the Chief Minister’s position are “dreaming”.