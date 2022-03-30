Bhuvanagiri: Auto turns turtle, 10 people hurt

Bhuvanagiri: In an unfortunate incident 10 people sustained severe injuries after the autorickshaw they were travelling in turned turtle.

The incident took place in Gundala of Bhuvanagiri. The incident took place after 10 people were returning from a marriage. The locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police and the 108. The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and registered a case and took up an investigation.

Earlier in the day, a man was brutally murdered in Bhuvangiri. Police said that property issues might be the reason behind the heinous murder. A case was registered and an investigation is on.