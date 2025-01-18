BJP Appeal for Comprehensive Development in Aiza Municipality

Gadwal: The residents of Aiza Municipality, under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have submitted an appeal to the Municipality Commissioner and officials to address several pressing issues faced by the town. The petition urges the convening of a special resolution in the Aiza Municipal Council and escalating the concerns to the state government for necessary action.









Key Issues Highlighted by the Residents:

1. Revenue Division Status: Establish Aiza as a Revenue Division for administrative convenience.

2. Government Degree College: Sanction a government degree college for higher education in Aiza.

3. Registration Office: Set up a fully functional registration office in the municipality.

4. Court Facility: Grant a court to Aiza to cater to legal needs.

5. Fire Station: Establish a fire station for emergency response.

6. 50-Bed Government Hospital: Construct a 50-bed government hospital for better healthcare services.

7. Library Development: Allocate the old police station building for a library and construct a new library at the new bus stand.

8. New Municipality Building: Build a modern municipal office building.

9. Increase in Wards: Expand the number of municipal wards from 20 to 30, considering the growing population.

10. Street Lighting: Install IMAX lights at major junctions for better visibility and safety.

11. Traffic Control Room: Reactivate the control room at the new bus stand to manage vehicular and traffic flow.

12. CCTV Surveillance: Install CCTV cameras across the town and link them to the police control room for constant monitoring.

13. Citizen Help Desks: Set up citizen help desks to address public grievances promptly.

14. Tree Plantation: Replace invasive Conocarpus trees with Neem, Guava, and Mango trees for environmental benefits.

15. Trash Bins: Place trash bins at major junctions for better waste management.

16. Road Divider Construction: Build a road divider from Uttanur Junction to Uppala Junction with IMAX lights and install freedom fighters' statues along the divider.

17. Drainage System: Implement a complete drainage system to resolve waterlogging and sanitation issues.

18. Accident Prevention: Install speed breakers and warning boards on accident-prone R&B roads.

19. Awareness Programs: Conduct monthly awareness sessions for auto and private school bus drivers under the police department.

20. Cattle Shelters: Establish cattle shelters in government lands under the supervision of farmer associations and temple committees.

21. Food Safety Monitoring: Regularly inspect hotels, tea stalls, and meat shops for quality and hygiene by relevant officials.

22. Petrol and Diesel Quality Checks: Monitor the quality of fuel supplied by petrol pumps regularly.

23. Flex Board Removal: Remove outdated and unauthorized flex boards to maintain the town's aesthetics.

24. Restoration of Lost Pathways: Reopen pathways from Uttanur to SC Colony via Telangana Junction and Sant Bazaar.

25. Road Connectivity: Construct BT roads on both sides of the newly built bridge over the Pedda Vagu stream.

26. Bridge Construction: Build a new bridge near Valmiki Temple and widen the main road.

27. School Reconstruction: Demolish and rebuild the dilapidated school near Gunta Ramappa Temple.

28. Library and Hospital: Demolish the old library in Sant Bazaar and replace it with a modern building housing a basti dawakhana (community health center).





The residents emphasized the urgency of these issues and expressed confidence that the authorities would prioritize these developments to improve the quality of life in Aiza. They hope for proactive measures from the municipality and government.