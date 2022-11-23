  • Menu
BJP blames delay in podu land patta for FRO's killing

Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao
 Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao

The Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday alleged that a delay in handing over pattas of podu lands to tribals led to the killing of Forest Range Officer Srinivas Rao in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Raghunandan Rao said the Chief Minister had promised the tribals that they would be issued pattas for the podu lands they have been cultivating on for years. A delay in this has led to unrest among them.

