BJP chief rubbishes Revanth’s remarks on alliance with BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao strongly condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s statement alleging that the BJP had contested elections in alliance with the BRS.

In a statement on Thursday, Rao described the remarks as baseless and misleading, asserting that the BJP’s electoral gains were achieved independently through the hard work of its cadre and the support of the people.

Rao highlighted that the BJP has emerged as a credible alternative to the ruling party by securing a large number of Sarpanch and Ward Member positions in the recent local body elections. He reiterated that the party’s primary goal is to come to power in Telangana in the upcoming state elections, building on its grassroots victories.

Criticising the Congress party, Rao said that if Congress and BRS are not one, then immediate action should be taken against defected MLAs. He accused the Congress of shielding BRS defectors by pressuring the Speaker to reject disqualification petitions, a move he claimed was evident to the public. Rao questioned the role of defected MLAs in the Lok Sabha elections and criticised the Chief Minister for defending them, calling it a sign of political bankruptcy.

On the issue of reservations, Rao alleged that the Congress government’s proposal to revisit the 42 per cent BC reservations in the Assembly was part of a larger conspiracy to dilute the policy. He accused Revanth Reddy of attempting to mislead the people with falsehoods, believing that Telangana citizens would accept lies as truth.

Rao reminded that in the last Parliament elections, Congress secured eight seats while BJP also won eight, contrary to Revanth Reddy’s claim that BJP and BRS contested together. He said such remarks insult the people of Telangana. He further pointed out that in the Legislative Council elections held after Congress came to power, the party failed to win any seats, while the BJP secured two, including one previously held by Congress.

Rao asserted that the BJP is steadily strengthening its base and will continue to challenge both Congress and BRS, positioning itself as the true alternative for Telangana’s future.