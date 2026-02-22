BJP Condemns Arrest of Peaceful Protesters in Banswada

BJP condemns the arrest of peaceful protesters in Banswada.

The party demands strict action against those responsible for stone-throwing and violence.

Selective targeting of Hindus by police undermines trust and democratic values.

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana President N. Ramchander Raoa has strongly condemned the arrest of its workers who staged a peaceful protest in Banswada. Party leaders asserted that expressing dissent democratically is a fundamental right, and suppressing it through arbitrary arrests is deeply regrettable.

The incident reportedly began at a Reliance Mart store where a devotional song dedicated to Goddess Durga was played. An employee belonging to another faith objected, leading to tensions. Reports suggest that a group later resorted to stone-pelting against Hindus, sparking fear and unrest among locals.

On Saturday, Ramchander Rao criticised the police for targeting peaceful BJP workers instead of taking strict action against those responsible for violence. He stressed that harmony and mutual respect are essential in society, and no community should be allowed to take the law into its own hands.

The party demanded the immediate release of its workers and urged the government to act impartially, ensuring protection for all citizens. Rao warned that selective action against Hindus while ignoring other groups undermines public trust and weakens democratic values.