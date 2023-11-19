BJP-Cong plot to halt BRS march: KCR

Cheriyal: “Two national parties, BJP and Congress are so scared of BRS that they have connived to prevent me from expanding the footprint of the party into neighbouring Maharashtra soon after the Telangana Assembly elections,” said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. The BRS chief made these comments at the Praja Ashirwada Sabha at Cheriyal. “The party gained popularity in Maharashtra. Many are coming to my public meetings. Even in Cheriyal, I can see a large number of people from Maharashtra,” he said.

About 150 gram panchayats in Maharashtra have adopted resolutions for merging their villages with Telangana. They (BJP and Cong) are afraid that KCR will come into Maharashtra after winning in Telangana hence they have colluded by fielding weak candidates wherever they don't have the strength," KCR said.



Referring to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, KCR said before formation of Telangana, Revanth had carried the shoes of Andhra leaders and also used to carry a rifle and thus came to be known as Rifle Reddy. KCR showcased the achievements of the government in the last nine years and asked people to take a cautious and well-thought decision before exercising their franchise.