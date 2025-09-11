BJP Demands Immediate Development of Aiza RTC Bus Stand

Gadwal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists staged a symbolic protest at Aiza RTC bus stand on Thursday by holding umbrellas for passengers caught in the rain, highlighting the dire lack of basic amenities at one of the busiest transport hubs in the region.

The protest was led by Aiza Town BJP President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, along with several party leaders. Former BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy, addressing the gathering, pointed out that despite the Aiza bus stand generating significant revenue, facilities for passengers remain in a neglected state.

According to party leaders:

The bus stand houses 60 RTC shops, generating nearly ₹50 lakh in rent annually.

Over 150 bus trips operate daily from the station.

Buses connect Aiza to long-distance destinations including Kakinada, Gangavati, Lingasugur, Urukunda, Adoni, Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Avanigadda, Bijapur, and Srisailam.

Despite being a key interstate transport hub with heavy footfall from students, patients, women, the elderly, and traders, the bus stand continues to suffer from poor infrastructure.

Activists highlighted several pressing issues:

No shelter to protect passengers from sun or rain.

Lack of CC roads, leading to mud, potholes, and inconvenience during rains.

Absence of drinking water, toilets, and waiting rooms.

No CCTV surveillance, raising concerns about passenger safety.

Poor cleanliness and sanitation in and around the premises.

The BJP also demanded the construction of bus shelters near the old bus stand, Raichur Chowrasta, and Government College to ease commuter movement.

The party warned that although the bus stand generates high revenue, funds are not being reinvested for its development. They issued a set of demands to the government and RTC authorities:

1. Immediate construction of passenger shelters.

2. Development of CC roads inside the bus stand.

3. Provision of drinking water, toilets, and restrooms.

4. Utilization of bus stand revenue for its development.

5. Installation of CCTV cameras for safety.

6. Regular maintenance and cleanliness of the premises.

BJP leaders cautioned that if the government and RTC officials continue to neglect passenger facilities, the party will intensify its agitation along with public support.

Prominent participants in the protest included OBC Morcha District General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Aiza Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Bellamkonda Nagaraju, Thumukunta Anji, Rajasekhar, Khushi, Raghu, Telugu Krishna, and U. Venkataramulu.

Hans News Service Gadwal.

