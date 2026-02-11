BJP exploiting tragic death for electoral gain, says Vakiti Srihari

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Sports, and Youth Affairs Vakiti Srihari on Tuesday strongly condemned the BJP leadership for what he described as “inhumane and irresponsible” comments following the suicide of Mahadevappa. Mahadevappa was the BJP candidate for the 6th ward in Makthal. Srihari accused the opposition of politicising a tragic death to secure gains in the upcoming municipal elections.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the minister stated that the death was extremely painful and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He remarked that it is highly immoral to use a suicide for political benefit. He argued that BJP leaders should have stood by the family in their time of grief instead of indulging in false propaganda.

Refuting all allegations linking him to the incident, the minister clarified that he had no involvement in the death and criticised attempts to mislead the public. He maintained that he believes in healthy politics and has never harmed anyone throughout his political journey. Having progressed from a Sarpanch and ZPTC member to an MLA, he stated that he possesses a personality that would not even harm an ant.

Srihari termed the statements made by BJP leaders N Ramachandra Rao, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, and MPs DK Aruna and K Laxman as irresponsible. He asserted that building a political narrative over the suicide of a party worker is a negative development for democracy.

The minister confirmed that the state government would conduct an impartial investigation into the suicide. He declared that he is ready to face any consequence if any evidence of his involvement is found. Finally, he urged the media to present facts responsibly and avoid amplifying unverified allegations that could mislead the citizens of Telangana.