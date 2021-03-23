BJP for CBI probe into MLC poll malpractices

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and MLC N Ramachandra Rao on Monday submitted a representation to the State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel, seeking a thorough probe by CBI and any other independent agency into the electoral malpractices that allegedly took place in the recently held Graduate MLC elections in the State.



In a memorandum submitted to the CEO here on Monday, he alleged that so many bogus votes with fake certificates were enrolled and it has affected my winning chances. Further, the TRS leaders violated the provisions of the Representatives of the Peoples Act, 1951 by providing transportation to every voter from the villages to polling station by hiring vehicles. Also, vehicles were hired and provided in urban areas, particularly calling the voters and asking them whether they need any transportation.

Rao said that for example, "my election agent is a resident of Chaitanyapuri, LB Nagar Constituency, but his vote is in polling station No. 358 at Uppal, at about 7.45 am, he received a call from Mobile No.9550789879 asking him if any transport was required to come to Uppal for voting. When he enquired he (the caller) said he is TRS party secretary of Uppal area." Rao's agent immediately reported to Returning Officer through Whatsapp, informing that "919550789879 TRS people are calling from this No. from Uppal asking the voters need any vehicle for their transport. It is one simple example of how the TRS people indulged in election malpractices on poll day. That apart, the money of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 has been paid to voters through Google pay, Paytm etc".

Against this backdrop, Rao asked the CEO to call for an explanation from the Returning Officer as well as ERO, and if necessary, conduct an inquiry by independent agencies like CBI to stop the corrupt practices by paying money through Google pay, Paytm. Otherwise, there will not be any free and fair elections in the near future, he added.