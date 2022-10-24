BJP has caught fear of KCR; Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Minister for Health T Harish Rao said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had caught the fear of K Chandrasekhar Rao for entering the national politics and forcefully brought the Munugodu by-election for diverting the attention of people.

Addressing a meeting of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agents belonged to the Munugodu Assembly at Hayathnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday, Minister Harish Rao said the Munugodu by-election was forcefully brought by the BJP government at the Centre as the fear of defeat in the next Lok Sabha polls was haunting the BJP. He said the by-election is being held between the arrogance of BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy and the self-respect of Munugodu people and exuded confidence that the TRS would emerge a victorious in the by-poll.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of selling the stakes in the LIC and of privatising all the Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs), Harish Rao said that the Modi government's reckless privatisation and its plans to put India on sale now pose huge risks to the Indian economy and the people. He also cautioned that electric meters would be installed at the agriculture pump sets if the BJP was voted to elect in the by-poll.