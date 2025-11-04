BJP is king in Jubilee Hills, asserts Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asserted the BJP’s dominance in the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign on Monday, strongly criticising the Congress, BRS, and Majlis as "opportunists."

In a formal discussion with the media as the by-election campaign intensifies, Reddy declared, “We are the king in Jubilee Hills,” and emphasised that the BJP is rapidly becoming the focal point of Telangana’s political future.

Reddy dismissed rival pre-election surveys, mockingly asking, “Where were they done in the bedroom or bathroom?” He also rejected as absurd attempts by opponents to link the Jubilee Hills election to Pakistan. He sharply criticised the ruling Congress government for offering “nothing but free bus rides,” and questioned why fee reimbursement arrears remain unpaid despite their electoral promises.

Highlighting NDA unity, Reddy confirmed that the BJP’s allies, the TDP and Jana Sena, are actively participating in the campaign. “TDP ranks and sympathisers are supporting the BJP. This is a three-way contest, and we’re ready,” he said. He further clarified that the BJP did not delay candidate announcements, having declared seven by-election nominees simultaneously. Taking aim at former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin, Reddy alleged that his ministerial post was granted solely to attract Muslim votes. “If Azharuddin could win the election in Jubilee Hills, he would’ve been given a ticket. But he carries many allegations, and even his affidavit listed pending cases,” Reddy claimed.

Regarding infrastructure, Reddy revealed that L&T had written to the Centre expressing its inability to manage the Hyderabad Metro due to a lack of clarity from the state government. “What should our minister do when the state has no plan?” he asked. He also criticised the state government’s failure to meet with the Prime Minister and Home Minister regarding key state issues.

Addressing Backward Classes (BC) welfare, Reddy reiterated the BJP’s commitment to justice for BC communities. “We made a BC the Prime Minister. We’re conducting caste enumeration nationwide and will convince the courts,” he said. He then challenged the Chief Minister to prevent the Majlis from contesting all BC seats in local body elections, pointedly asking, “Does he have the guts?”

Reddy also took jabs at KCR and K T Rama Rao, noting that KCR has not been seen outside and questioning his return as Chief Minister. “K T Rama Rao is dreaming. BRS has no future that party is over,” he declared.