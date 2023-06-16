BJP leader demands Hyderabad as 2nd capital of India

Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra Governor and BJP senior leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao has once again raised a demand of making Hyderabad as the second capital of India.

Reminding the statement of Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar who said that Hyderabad should be made the nation's second capital, the BJP leader said that all the political parties should take a decision in this regard and the proposal of Hyderabad second capital would be helpful for realising the dream of Golden Telangana.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Ch Vidyasagar Rao said there would be possible chances to make Hyderabad as the second capital for the country and reminded that there is a clear mention in the constitution that the country needs a second capital.

"I exude confidence that Hyderabad will become a second capital for the country in future, Vidyasagar Rao said.