BJP Nalgonda district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy demands government to conduct corona tests for everyone

Nalgonda: BJP district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy stated that the government must conduct corona tests to everyone on war footing. Along with other leaders, he submitted a memorandum of demands and suggestions to the government regarding Covid-19 to M Motilal, the Administrative Officer at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Later speaking to the media, Sridhar Reddy demanded the State government to implement the Central government's health scheme 'Ayushman Bharath' in the state. He stressed on the need to arrange corona mobile testing centers in rural and urban areas in the interest of the people, filling up vacant doctor and para-medical staff posts immediately.

He advised the government to establish 100 bed hospital in every Assembly constituency and 30 bed hospital in every mandal to provide better medical services to the poor. BJP State and district leaders G Madhusudhan Reddy, P Shyam Sunder, N Venkat Narayana Reddy, D Venu, K Vidyasagar Reddy and others have accompanied Sridhar Reddy.