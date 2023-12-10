BJP Ranga Reddy Urban District President Sama Ranga Reddy reviews on results

BJP Ranga Reddy Urban District President Sama Ranga Reddy and GHMC Deputy Floor Leader, Corporator Koppula Narsimhma Reddy organized a review meeting at the office of the Corporator to discuss the assembly elections in Mansoorabad Division, Sri Ram Nagar Colony.

During the meeting, it was noted that the BJP party received more votes than in the previous election. The leaders encouraged the workers to remain determined and assured their support during difficult times. They emphasized the importance of being accessible to the people and addressing their concerns.

Additionally, it was highlighted that the GHMC administration has been influenced by the BRS party, and fraudulent votes were cast by individuals who were not residents of the constituency in the assembly elections. The leaders expressed their gratitude to all those who worked hard for the party during the elections, and emphasised the need to effectively counter the opponents in future elections to avoid any mistakes.

The program was attended by BJP leaders, workers, booth level committee members, and Shakti Kendra incharges.