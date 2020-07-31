BJP steps towards winning public’s heart in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The presence of Congress in the district seems to be disappearing with BJP strengthening itself institutionally in Nizamabad.



As there are some Andhra colonists who still politically favour the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the BJP has formed a new executive body to win their minds. BJP has also tried to attract the TDP voters by giving the vice-presidential post to Dora Babu, a member of the Kamma community, as it is known that the Kamma community leads the colonists.

BJP district president Baswa Lakshmi Narasaiah announced the formation of BJP's new district executive committee on Friday and will stand opposite TRS, as an alternative in the 2023 elections.

Narasaiah has exercised restraint in the formation to ensure equal opportunities for all the communities, factions and groups in the district in the new BJP party district executive body.

The new committee was formed with 14 members. Out of the 14, four district vice-presidents include P Venkatesham (SC), Dora Babu (OC Kamma), Nimmala Srinivasa Reddy and N Laxminarayana (BC Munnurukapu); Three general secretaries appointed include P Laxminarayana, G Narasimha Reddy (OC) and N Raju (BC); Three secretaries N Rajeshwer (SC), Nagula Rajeshwer (OC) and P Surender (BC) were appointed alongside Yuva Morcha Rajashakar Reddy (OC); Mahila Morcha, Kalpana Thakur (BC); Kisaan Morcha, Nutula Srinivasareddy and ST Morcha, Ajay Kandawath Nayak.

Narasimha further said that a full party working committee would be formed soon and opportunities would be given for all those who are eligible in the State executive as well.