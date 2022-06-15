BJP strategy meet to set tone for polls

Hyderabad: The flagship strategy meet of the BJP national executive to be held at HICC in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3 is expected to electrify the already charged atmosphere in Telangana as the state unit is making arrangements to hold a public meeting at Parade Grounds on July 3 to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the recent past, several top BJP leaders, including Amit Shah had addressed public meetings in Telangana. This time they wanted Modi to address the public meeting so that it would set the tone for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Modi would be here for two days and on July 4, he will be going to Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh to participate in the 125th birth anniversary fete of Alluri Sitaramaraju.

The national executive will see 18 Chief Ministers and over 350 senior party leaders descending into the city. This would include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is also likely to address the public meeting.

Party leaders say that the Prime Minister's speech would give a big push to strengthen the saffron party in Telangana. BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh said BJP was poised to come to power in the state in the next elections.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was daydreaming (Mungeri Lal ke Sunehre Sapne) of becoming the prime minister of the country.

He said along with KCR there were many more aspirants like Arvind Kejriwal of AAP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav among others. None of them can match Modi, he said.



The Prime Minister would be presenting a detailed report of what the Centre had done for the state. They also do not rule out the possibility of Modi making certain promises which would be incorporated later in the party manifesto. About one lakh people are likely to attend the meeting.

State party unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will prepare a political document on the performance of the TRS government in the last eight years. Family rule and corruption will be the part of the main agenda during the public meeting.