BJP Teachers MLC candidate Komaraiah files nomination
Karimnagar: Malka Komaraiah, BJP candidate for Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Medak Teachers MLC seat said that he will become the voice of of em-ployees and teachers and raise their issues before the government to address them.
Komaraiah took out a huge rally in Karimnagar town and filed his nomination on Monday. Later, participating in an Athmeeya Sammelanam, he said that the pre-vious BRS government and the present Congress government have become anti-employee and anti-teacher governments. He said that both governments have failed miserably in solving the problems of employees and teachers.
He said that employees and teachers are only getting salaries and are not getting any facilities. The State government is not in a position to provide pension, gra-tuity, GPF, surrender leave money and PRC to the retir-ing teachers. Komaraiah said that BRS and Congress MLCs have never fought over the issues of employees, teachers, nor have they spoken in the Legislative Coun-cil. Since those two parties were given a chance in the MLC elections, he requested that he, who is contesting as a BJP MLC candidate in the upcoming elections, be given a chance.