BJP to hold State-wide Hanuman Chalisa protests today

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday announced State-wide protests before the Congress offices and leaders’ homes on Friday, reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

The party took the decision after Bandi held a teleconference with party leaders. He said the protests were against the Congress party Karnataka unit announcement in its election manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said banning BD is nothing short of imprisoning Lord Hanuman. Protests would be organised peacefully at 11 am before all the Congress offices. He said earlier the Congress party had promised to lift the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and announced in the manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal. Calling it an outrageous act, he said Hindus across the country were angry over the Congress’ anti-Hindu stance.

He dubbed the Congress “Hindu Drohi.” Bandi said BD fights in the forefront whenever there is a threat to Hindu dharma. It has been relentlessly working for protection of cows. The ban move is an outrageous act; it should be stopped right now.”OtherwiseTelagnana will also ban BD.”

The Karimnagar MP called upon the party cadre to protest by reciting Hanuman Chalisa sporting saffron scarves. “Wherever the police try to arrest protestors they should recite Hanuman Chalisa,” he said.