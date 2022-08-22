BJP will form govt in State: Srivardhan Reddy

Shadnagar/Hyderabad: Shadnagar BJP incharge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy on Sunday expressed confidence that whenever the next assembly elections are held, BJP will form government in Telangana and BJP will also win in the Munugodu bypoll elections. Former Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will join BJP in the presence of Amit Shah at Munugodu public meeting. In this context, huge arrangements have been made to make the public meeting a grand success.

On the occasion, BJP leaders and activists from Shadnagar constituency under the leadership of Constituency In-Charge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy left for the meeting. Srivardhan Reddy said that a large number of activists are moving to the Munugodu public meeting being held on Sunday. Srivardhan Reddy said that lakhs of BJP workers across the State will attend the public meeting of BJP party in Munugodu constituency. Senior BJP leaders Depalli Ashok Goud, Sheri Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Enkanolla Venkatesh, Boya Kurmaiah, Laxman Goud, Manikyam, Mandal presidents Dodala Venkatesh, Srisailam, Vityala Narsimha, Duskal Narsimha and other were also present.