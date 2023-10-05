Live
BJP’s in action with new committees, Bandi given key post
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct criticism of CM KCR in the Nizamabad Assembly has brought new enthusiasm in the party ranks. BJP is planning to prepare for the assembly elections with the same force
Hyderabad: Ahead of assembly elections in Telangana, the BJP leadership has increased its aggression. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct criticism of CM KCR in the Nizamabad Assembly has brought new enthusiasm in the party ranks. BJP is planning to prepare for the assembly elections with the same force. BJP has formed 14 committees targeting the elections.
Chairman and conveners have been appointed for these committees. Bandi Sanjay, who was removed from the post of BJP state president, has been entrusted with key responsibilities. Bandi has been appointed as the Chairman of Public Meetings Committee.
Vivek Venkataswamy has been given the responsibility as the Chairman of the Election Manifesto and Publicity Committee amidst the news that he will leave the party. Aleti Maheshwar Reddy was appointed as the convener and Konda Visveshwar Reddy as the joint convener. Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy as the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Muralidhar Rao as the Chairman of the Chargesheet Committee and Vijayashanti as the Chairman of the Struggle Committee.
A meeting of BJP office bearers is being held at the party office in Hyderabad under the chairmanship of party state president Kishan Reddy. The meeting was attended by top BJP leaders BL Santosh and Sunil Bansal. Election strategies are being discussed in the meeting. BJP national president JP Nadda will be the chief guest for the council meeting tomorrow.