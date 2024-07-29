Bonalu, a unique festive tradition of State: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said that Bonalu is a unique celebration to Telangana, and the festival is celebrated in every village and town in Telangana.

Addressing the media after visiting Mahankali temple in Amberpet on Sunday, he said that the Bonalu is a festival to seek the blessings of Mother Goddess for the prosperity, well-being and happiness of all and pray to the goddess to protect them from natural calamities and viral fevers, bestow with good rains and crops should be free of problems.

Kishan Reddy said that it is mainly a women's festival. "Irrespective of whether rich or poor, people from all walks of life happily offer Bonams to the goddess and people from every house visit the temple of the goddess."

The city of Hyderabad wore a festive look as people from all walks of life celebrated the Bonalu festival with devotion.

Extending Bonalu greetings to the people of Hyderabad, he said that Bonalu signifies the festival of worshipping nature.

"We all have to protect nature and worship Shakti. I pray the goddess to bless upon the 140 crore people of the country to make the country strong," he added.