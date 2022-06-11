Book lovers ecstatic as old KMC building converted into library

Khammam: People conveyed special thanks to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for establishing a big library for the town folks and students.

Understanding the public need and hunger for knowledge and with the inauguration of the newly constructed KMC building, Puvvada decided to use the old building to establish a city library in addition to the existing district library situated at the bus depot area.

He directed District Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi to make arrangements for the City Library to help the students and job aspirants to prepare for their tests.

The locals' happiness was beyond description when they saw that the old Nizam-era KMC building was aesthetically painted and decorated and transformed into a library. The artistic murals have been attracting the attention of the people.

The facade of the Nizam-era building is being painted with colourful paintings by artists Swati and Vijay. The City Library will be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao who will be visiting Khammam on Saturday, informed Minister Ajay Kumar.

He said that the City Library will be equipped with a digital library. It will be used as a training centre to offer free training to job aspirants to prepare for job tests by employing expert trainers.

Books and material useful for competitive examinations will be made available at the library. It is planned to organise seminars and orientation classes regularly at the library, he added.