BRS anarchy increasing day by day in Khammam: Tummala

Hyderabad: Former minister and Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao said that it was the late NTR who gave political life to him and former MP Renuka Chaudhary. He said that they have been in public life for so long with NTR's blessings. He said that for the first time, NTR had placed him against Vengalarao's family.

Thummala attended the Aatmeeya Sammelanam meeting organised by the villagers of Balpala, Kuravi mandal. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the villagers of Balpala have always supported him in his political life.

Thummala said that he has done respectable politics in the district where there are left wing fighters. He said that he has been in politics for 4 decades only because of public interest. Thummala said that the BRS anarchies have reached extreme levels in the Khammam constituency so the voters should press the buttons on the EVMs in favour of Congress to give a verdict on these anarchies.