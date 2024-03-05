BRS announces candidates for four LS seats

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced candidates for four Lok Sabha segments of Karimnagar, Peddapally, Khammam and Mahabubabad.

The BRS Chief had meetings with the leaders from two constituencies of Khammam and Mahabubabad at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. A day before, the BRS chief had a meeting with Karimnagar and Peddapally Lok Sabha constituencies. As per the decision taken, former Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar was once again given ticket from Karimnagar. Vinod had earlier served as MP from here and he had lost to Bandi Sanjay in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Similarly, the Peddapally seat was given to former minister Koppula Eshwar. Eshwar had lost the Assembly election from Dharmapuri and the party chief had faith in him and was given the ticket. In the past Venkatesh Netha was the party’s MP in 2019 but he had joined the Congress party recently.

The BRS chief had accepted the demand from the party leaders to give ticket to party’s floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwara Rao. In a meeting held on Monday, the party leaders had adopted a resolution seeking a ticket once again to Nama for Khammam and Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad. Kavitha was once again given the opportunity from the party.

Interestingly, the Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao skipped the meeting called by the BRS chief. The MLA had raised speculations of deserting the party after he met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday. Venkat Rao is said to be close to Ponguleti and it is speculated that he would join the Congress party on March 11.

Meanwhile, the BRS chief said that there was no loss even with leaders deserting the party. According to sources, the BRS chief had said that soon three coordinators would be appointed for each constituency. “At times there will be ups and downs in politics. Even the leaders like NT Rama Rao had faced jolts in the elections. The Congress party is already facing criticism from the people and the BRS leaders should take this as an advantage,” said Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS chief said that their BRS government had done so many things for the people but they have given the role of opposition. “People will realise our value in the coming days,” the BRS chief said.