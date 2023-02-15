BRS-Cong alliance?

Hyderabad: True to Congress style politics, party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has made two different statements on post-poll alliances in Telangana.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, Reddy predicted that BRS would not get even 60 seats in the next Assembly elections and there will be a 'Hung Assembly' in the state. The BRS will have to join hands with the Congress which would win about 40 seats. He claimed that his prediction was based on his 35-year political experience. As his comments on power-sharing raised a storm within the party and party leaders felt that it was against what AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had stated in Warangal during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party high command took up some damage control exercise. The state in-charge Manikrao Thakre, who also landed here on Tuesday evening, spoke to Reddy at Hyderabad airport and asked him to withdraw his statement.

It may be mentioned here that Rahul Gandhi had announced that there would no understanding with the BRS in Telangana.

This forced Reddy to take a 'U' turn after reaching Hyderabad. When asked by the media, he said that his stand was same as that of Rahul Gandhi and it was the media that twisted his statement.

Following this, Reddy told newsmen that he had predicted the winning chances of the Congress based on the survey results he found on the social media. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP twisted his comments to create confusion.

But Reddy is on record having clearly stated in Delhi that the BRS will not get the magic figure of 60 and hence it will have no option but to join hands with the Congress which is the only other secular party in Telangana.