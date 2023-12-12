BRS flays Congress over shifting, defacement of MLAs offices

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Monday objected to the shifting of the MLA camp offices and also the CM's camp office allegedly by the Congress workers and said that the ruling party should note that the power was not eternal.

Addressing a press conference here along with party leaders D Vinay Bhaskar, G Balaraju and others, senior leader B Vinod Kumar said that it was painful that the Congress party workers had vandalised the government properties. He alleged that the Congress Party workers destroyed the foundation stones of the MLAs' camp offices and the plaques. Congress party workers have committed misdemeanours like erasing KCR's name with mud on the stone plaque of Hanamkonda and Achampet MLA camp offices. He said that KCR’s name will be in history for coming up with the most prestigious camp offices for the MLAs in the country. “It is against the spirit of democracy. Such actions are not acceptable at all. Cases should be registered and legal action should be taken against those who vandalized the stone plaques. The foundation stones of MLA camp offices vandalized by Congress party workers should be restored,” said Vinod Kumar.

The BRS leader said that he doesn’t think that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy knew about the destruction of the stone plaques of the MLAs' camp offices. It was only four days since the formation of the new government and there is no intention to criticise the new government but there was a need to respond to this incident, said Vinod, adding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was responsible for safeguarding government property. Revanth Reddy should give a message to the Congress party workers. It must be said that doing this was not correct. MLA camp offices are government properties. Newly elected MLAs will be allowed to use these offices for official activities. Many Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers in the country have been held by people from different parties.